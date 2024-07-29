4 Missing After Dam Collapses in Northwestern Russia

At least four people are missing after a torrent of water poured over a cofferdam in northwestern Russia early Monday, authorities said.

Water washed away the temporary barrier between two locks of the White Sea-Baltic Canal in the republic of Karelia, regional head Artur Parfenchikov wrote on the Russian social media website VKontakte. He did not say what caused the cofferdam to break.

Parfenchikov said more than 100 firefighters and emergency workers were sent to the area impacted by the flooding. Authorities declared a state of emergency in response to the incident.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency service officials, reported that 13 homes were destroyed and three people were rescued. Six people had initially been reported missing, but rescuers later found two of them, including a child.