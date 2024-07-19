Police Launch Probe After Russian Lawmaker Attacked

Russian investigators said Friday that they have launched a criminal probe into “attempted murder” following an assault on a federal lawmaker.

Mikhail Matveyev, a Communist Party member of Russia’s lower-house State Duma, said Thursday he had been attacked by “migrants” while attempting to stop them from harassing a passerby in the southern city of Samara.

“There’s migrant mayhem on the streets,” Matveyev, with his head bandaged, said in a video published on his personal Telegram channel.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, initially announced a criminal probe on hooliganism charges. But on Friday, its chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered regional investigators to reclassify the attack as “attempted murder” due to the “circumstances of the incident and a public outcry.”

Three people have been placed under arrest, the Investigative Committee said.