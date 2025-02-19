Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill Outlawing Desecration of Pro-War Symbols

Letters symbolizing Russia’s “special military operation” outside the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s State Duma passed a bill Wednesday introducing prison terms of up to five years for desecrating symbols of support for Moscow’s war against neighboring Ukraine.

Lawmakers proposed the amendments in the summer, citing what they called a rise in vandalism targeting buildings and vehicles displaying “visual information” promoting the war effort.

Members of the lower-house of parliament pointed to Interior Ministry data showing more than 60 arson attacks on military recruitment offices and other government buildings since 2022.

The amendments classify “political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred or enmity toward any social group” as aggravating circumstances in cases of property damage. Those found guilty face up to five years in prison and five years of correctional labor.

The bill passed its third and final reading in the State Duma with a 403-0 vote.

Current law imposes five-year prison terms for property damage caused by arson or explosions that result in death. Other cases of significant property damage carry sentences of up to two years.

The new bill will now go to the upper-house Federation Council for a single vote, after which President Vladimir Putin would need to sign it into law.

Read more about: State Duma

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Lawmakers Oppose Ban on Abortions in Private Clinics – Vedomosti

The State Duma’s Committee on Health Protection reportedly insisted that a woman's right to choose where she has an abortion should be preserved.
2 Min read

Russia's State Duma Bans Cellphones in School Classrooms

“Parents and teachers asked us to back this rule. The adopted decision will improve the quality of our children’s education,” said the State Duma's...
1 Min read

Hours Before Declaring Mutiny, Prigozhin Secretly Planned Duma Speech to Win Back Putin’s Favor

The speech, called off at the last minute, would have been the late mercenary leader's last-ditch attempt to garner the president's approval.
5 Min read

Russia Backtracks on Pledge to Raise Minimum Draft Age

“We decided to keep the lower draft age limit at 18 years because a lot of young men want to serve at 18,” a senior Russian lawmaker said.
1 Min read