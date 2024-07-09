Georgia’s EU Accession Frozen, Says Brussels’ Envoy to Tbilisi

The European Union has halted Georgia’s accession talks amid strained ties over Tbilisi’s controversial “foreign influence” law, the bloc’s top diplomat in the South Caucasus country said Tuesday.

“Regrettably, Georgia’s EU accession process is stopped for now — this has been decided by EU leaders during the last European Council,” said EU Ambassador to Tbilisi Pawel Herczynski.

“It is sad to see EU-Georgia relations at such a low point, when they could have been at an all-time high,” the EU delegation’s X (formerly Twitter) account quoted him as saying.

Brussels has halted 30 million euros ($32.4 million) in financial aid to Georgia and was considering “other measures,” Herczynski added.