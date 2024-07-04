Russia Says It Destroyed Ukrainian Fighter Jet, Vehicles

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its troops destroyed a Mig-29 fighter jet during a strike on an airbase in central Ukraine.
The jet and other equipment and vehicles were destroyed in the base at Dolgintsevo, which was hit by an Iskandar ballistic missile, it said.
The ministry published images of the attack on the Telegram messaging service.
On Tuesday, Russia said it had destroyed five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets at a base near Myrgorod, about 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) from the Russian border.
Kyiv is waiting for the delivery of long-awaited F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies. Protecting bases where they will be stationed is a key challenge for Ukraine and its partners.
