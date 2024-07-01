Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Storm Shrouds Siberian Town in Coal Dust

t.me/etosher

A wind storm enveloped a town in Russia’s Kemerovo (Kuzbass) region in black coal dust on Sunday, media reported.

Visibility reportedly dropped to almost zero in the southern Western Siberian town of Kiselyovsk after strong winds lifted dust from the town’s open-pit coal mines into the air.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed a huge black cloud covering the town and shrouding the skies.

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 25 meters per second in the Kemerovo region on Sunday.

Coal dust is a chronic problem in Kiselyovsk, a town of about 83,000 people that is surrounded by nine coal mines.

Media reported earlier that Kiselyovsk residents regularly complain about air pollution to no avail, with the town continuing to experience black clouds and even black snow. 

Kiselyovsk’s population has shrunk by half over the past two decades due to high mortality rates, the state-run TASS news agency reported in 2021.

Read more about: Siberia , Weather

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

inclement weather

Powerful Dust Storm Rips Through Siberia’s Irkutsk

Videos posted online showed strong winds and dust engulfing city streets and residential courtyards.
1 Min read
shifting dates

River Levels in Western Siberia Set to Peak Later Than Forecast Due to ‘Abnormal’ Flooding

Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said water in the Tobol River was moving “very slowly because it’s spilling over the floodplain.”
1 Min read
spring flooding

Partial Dam Collapse in Siberia’s Tomsk Region as River Swells

The Tom River could reach a dangerous height of 8.9 meters between Monday and Wednesday, regional authorities said.
2 Min read
Siberia

Black Snow in Siberia Caused by Weather and Industrial Waste — Authorities

Social media users have been posting photos of the black snow, with comments about carbon power plants and childrens' playgrounds.