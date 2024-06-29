Russia’s Crocus City Hall to No Longer Host Concerts After Deadly Attack

Moscow's Crocus City Hall, the site of the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades, will not operate as a concert venue after it is restored, the regional governor told state-run media on Saturday.

The plush venue on the outskirts of the capital burned down on March 22 after a mass shooting during a rock concert that killed 145 people and wounded hundreds more.

A chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack, though Russia also blamed Ukraine for having a hand in it — accusations Kyiv has firmly denied.

In the aftermath of the attack, officials debated whether to reopen the venue.

"There will no longer be a concert hall there," Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov told RIA Novosti news agency about the restoration plans. The report published on Saturday did not detail what the site might be used for in the future.