Police in Moscow-Backed Abkhazia Launch Manhunt After Border Shooting

Law enforcement authorities in the breakaway Georgian territory of Abkhazia have launched a search for gunmen behind a deadly shootout on the region’s border with Russia, state media reported late Sunday.
At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in the shooting near the Russian-Abkhaz border on Sunday afternoon, around the same time as separate deadly attacks in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan. It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were connected.
Authorities in Abkhazia, a popular tourist destination for Russians, said no Russian nationals had been injured in Sunday’s attack and insisted that vacationers in the region were not in any danger.
Law enforcement officials said they had identified the shooters and were stepping up security measures in the region as they continued their search. They did not say how many gunmen were still on the run.
The state-run Interfax news agency, citing Abkhazia’s Interior Ministry, reported earlier that there was just one shooter behind Sunday’s attack.
Local prosecutors launched criminal cases into murder and arms trafficking following the shooting incident.
Abkhazia broke away from Georgia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Most countries still consider it a part of Georgia, but Russia recognized its independence after winning a short war against Georgia in 2008.
Russia has troops deployed in Abkhazia and another breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.