Several Killed in Church and Synagogue Attacks in Russia's Dagestan

Unknown assailants have attacked two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Russia's majority Muslim republic of Dagestan, state media reported Sunday, killing six police officers, a member of the national guard, a priest and a security guard.

The attacks took place in Dagestan's capital of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent, where gunfights were ongoing.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened criminal terrorism probes over the armed attacks.

Dagestan's Interior Ministry said police had killed four of the gunmen in Makhachkala.

Attackers opened fire at the synagogue and church in Derbent with automatic rifles at around 6:00 p.m. local time before driving away from the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo car, officials reported.

The synagogue caught fire shortly after the attack, according to videos published online.

Father Nikolai, a 66-year-old priest at the Orthodox church in Derbent, was killed in a knife attack, said Shamil Khadulaev, the chairman of Dagestan's Public Monitoring Commission.