Several Killed in Church and Synagogue Attacks in Russia's Dagestan

Unknown assailants have attacked two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Russia's majority Muslim republic of Dagestan, state media reported Sunday, killing six police officers, a member of the national guard, a priest and a security guard.
The attacks took place in Dagestan's capital of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent, where gunfights were ongoing.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened criminal terrorism probes over the armed attacks.
Dagestan's Interior Ministry said police had killed four of the gunmen in Makhachkala.
Attackers opened fire at the synagogue and church in Derbent with automatic rifles at around 6:00 p.m. local time before driving away from the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo car, officials reported.
The synagogue caught fire shortly after the attack, according to videos published online.
Father Nikolai, a 66-year-old priest at the Orthodox church in Derbent, was killed in a knife attack, said Shamil Khadulaev, the chairman of Dagestan's Public Monitoring Commission.
A security guard at the Orthodox church in Makhachkala was also killed, Khadulaev said.
Separately, a group of unknown assailants attacked a traffic police post in Makhachkala. At least one police officer was killed and six others injured in the ongoing armed standoff that followed the attack, the region’s Interior Ministry said.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee has introduced a counterterrorism regime in Dagestan, with video posted online showing that roads leading in and out of Derbent and Makhachkala have been closed.
Security forces have cordoned off the militants in the city of Derbent and are preparing to storm the building where they are entrenched, Interfax cited regional law enforcement as saying.
The Dagestan Interior Ministry's spokeswoman also said that "unknown [attackers] fired on a police car" on the central square of the village of Sergokal, located some 65 kilometers from Makhachkala, RIA Novosti news agency reported. At least one police officer was wounded in the attack.
Magomed Omarov, the head of Dagestan's Sergokalinsky district — whose sons allegedly took part in the attacks — has been detained, state news agencies reported, citing law enforcement.
Russia's FSB security service in April said it had arrested four people in Dagestan on suspicion of plotting a deadly attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall concert venue in March, which was claimed by Islamic State.
Militants from Dagestan are known to have traveled to join the Islamic State group in Syria.
In 2015, the group declared it had established a "franchise" in the North Caucasus.
Dagestan lies east of Chechnya where Russian authorities battled separatists in two brutal wars, first in 1994-1996 and then in 1999-2000.
After the defeat of Chechen insurgents, Russian authorities have been locked in a simmering conflict with Islamist militants from across the North Caucasus that has killed scores of civilians and police.
This is a developing story.
AFP contributed reporting.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.