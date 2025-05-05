Shootout in Dagestan Leaves 3 Police Officers and 2 Gunmen Dead

Three traffic police officers and two gunmen were killed in a shootout in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, authorities and media reported Monday.

Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed officers firing their weapons in the capital city of Makhachkala as bystanders looked on.

Dagestan regional head Sergei Melikov said the shootout began when a driver opened fire during a routine traffic stop.

The Dagestan branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths of three officers and said the assailants fled the scene in a stolen police vehicle.