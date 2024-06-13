Top Russian Universities Raise Tuition Fees

Leading Russian universities are raising the cost of study ahead of the 2024-25 academic year, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Thursday, citing higher education ranking data.

Tuition fees at the Moscow State Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) saw the largest increase, according to data from RAEX Analytics, with the average cost of study for undergraduates there jumping by 20%.

Annual tuition for MIPT’s applied mathematics and physics program rose from 389,000 to 467,000 rubles, Vedomosti reported.

Among Russia’s top 10 universities, tuition fees at St. Petersburg State University and Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University have increased the least, with the average cost of study at both institutions going up by 4.5%.