Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Activists Jailed for Links to ‘Underground’ Navalny Group

Alina Olekhnovich. Alina Olekhnovich / Facebook

A Moscow court has sentenced two young activists to prison for their links to late opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s “underground headquarters,” the independent Mediazona news website reported Thursday from the court.

Higher School of Economics (HSE) student Alina Olekhnovich, 21, and HSE graduate Ivan Trofimov, 22, were sentenced to 3.5 years in prison each on charges of participating in an “extremist community,” the court’s press service told Mediazona. 

It was not clear if the defendants pleaded guilty or not guilty.

Russia banned Navalny’s organizations as “extremist” groups in June 2021, prompting many of his allies and supporters to flee the country. The next year, Navalny’s team announced it would continue its activist work inside Russia through an underground network.

Olekhnovich and Trofimov were detained in July 2023 and placed under house arrest. 

At the time, leading Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said they were activists from Navalny’s “underground headquarters.”

The activists were moved to a pre-trial detention center the next month. Mediazona said they have been held in solitary confinement since Aug. 9, 2023.

Investigators alleged that Olekhnovich and Trofimov were involved with Navalny's “underground” network that was “engaged in subversive activities on the territory of the Russian Federation,” according to the Kommersant business daily.

Memorial, Russia’s leading human rights organization, has recognized Olekhnovich and Trofimov as political prisoners.

It also recognized three other defendants in the case on Navalny’s “underground headquarters” — Alexei Malyarevsky, Artemiy Perevozchikov and Sergei Streknev — as political prisoners.

Navalny, the Kremlin’s most vocal domestic opponent, died last month in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges widely seen as retribution for his political work.

Read more about: Navalny , University

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

dismantled networks

Russia Blacklists Navalny’s Political and Activist Movements as ‘Extremist’

The move bars opposition groups affiliated with Navalny from operating and puts members and supporters at risk of prison.
GROWING LIST

Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Faces New Criminal Case

Navalny joked Tuesday that “my powerful crime syndicate is growing. I’m committing more and more crimes.”
behind bars

Russia Jails Navalny Protester for 4 Years

Yevgeny Yesenov was among the 10,000 people detained across 100 Russian cities at this winter's protests demanding Navalny's freedom.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...