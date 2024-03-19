Russia Sentences Ex-Education Deputy Minister Rakova, University Head Zuyev for Fraud

A Russian court has sentenced former Deputy Education Minister Marina Rakova and former university rector Sergei Zuyev to real and suspended prison terms for fraud.

Rakova was detained in October 2021 on accusations of misappropriating 50 million rubles ($540,000) of Education Ministry funds for a state educational program.

Zuyev, then the head of the prestigious Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, also known as Shaninka, was arrested that same month.

Although both had pleaded guilty and paid damages, critics viewed the case as part of the Kremlin’s tightening grip on higher education and restrictions on academic freedom.