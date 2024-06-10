An Exiled Komi Journalist Strives to Make His Community’s Voices Heard Over Russian Censorship

“I miss Komi, I miss Syktyvkar. I even thought about coming back, but I realized that I would be coming back to jail,” said Valera Ilyinov, an exiled native of Russia’s republic of Komi, located about 1,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow. His reservations about returning home are not unwarranted. Last month, the 24-year-old founder of Komi’s flagship independent news outlet Komi Daily was fined for violating Russia’s censorship laws twice in one week. On May 30, Komi’s Syktyvdinskiy district court fined Ilyinov 30,000 rubles ($337) for “discrediting” the Russian military in an anti-war statement published by Komi Daily that marked nine years of the war in Ukraine. If convicted of a repeat offense, Ilyinov, who now lives in Germany, would face up to five years in jail. A week prior, the same court had fined Ilyinov 10,000 rubles ($112) for “inciting hatred or hostility toward Russians.” “There is a character description in that case which states that I am ethnically Russian,” said Ilyinov, who identifies as Komi, a Finno-Ugric ethnic group native to the republic of the same name and parts of the neighboring Perm region with a population of less than 144,000. “So according to the FSB, I'm Russian and I'm inciting hatred towards Russians. I even joke that it's an internalized Russophobia of sorts,” Ilyinov said with a laugh. “But I was upset because this fine wasn't even related to our content,” he added. The case was linked to a column by anthropologist Vasilina Orlova titled “Instructions on Changing an Imperial Mindset” originally published by the Kit media newsletter.

Born and raised in Komi, Ilyinov said his interests in journalism and his heritage date back to the events surrounding Ukraine’s 2013-2014 Revolution of Dignity, which he started following after his favorite Ukrainian rock band, Okean Elzy, performed for the thousands of protesters gathered on Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti. “There was this [Russian propaganda] discourse about Russian-speaking people being oppressed in Ukraine and calls to ‘save’ them — that’s when I started questioning who I am,” Ilyinov recalled in a conversation with The Moscow Times. “I was born and raised in the republic of Komi, some of my ancestors were Komi. Despite my family being fully Russian-speaking, I was surrounded by the Komi language, culture and mythology since childhood. Eventually…I realized that I am more Komi [than Russian],” said Ilyinov. Ilyinov’s emerging interest in his Komi identity motivated him to study the Komi language, which is not widely taught in his home republic as Russians are the majority ethnic group. His interest in politics, in turn, led him to take part in late opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s nationwide anti-corruption protests in his hometown of Syktyvkar in June 2017, when he was just 17. Yet Ilyinov did not join the rapidly growing Navalny movement, instead choosing to work with the prominent youth activist group Vesna and then the St. Petersburg youth wing of the liberal opposition party Yabloko. He soon realized that Russia's power vertical allows for almost no change at the grassroots level. “I had burnout from engaging in politics without getting anything in return, seeing no results, no changes. I was disappointed…so I left [the party]," said Ilyinov.

A Komi hunter in traditional costume. Ele-chudinovsk (CC BY-SA 4.0)