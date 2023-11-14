Russia Deports Journalist With Kazakh Citizenship

Russian authorities have forcefully deported Vladislav Ivanenko, a Kazakh national who worked as a journalist in Russia, to the country of his citizenship, his employer Properm.ru reported Tuesday.

Ivanenko was arrested early on Nov. 9 at his home in the Ural Mountains city of Perm and taken to a temporary detention facility for foreign nationals where he has remained since, according to Properm.ru.

The journalist has lived and worked in Perm for the past eight years, but was notified that his Russian residency permit had been revoked shortly before being detained.