Russian Court Deems Human Rights NGO Vesna 'Extremist Organization'

A St. Petersburg court on Tuesday recognized the Russian human rights NGO Vesna as an extremist organization, the group announced in a statement, a move that if upheld will compel the organization to disband and cease all activity in Russia.

“We plan to appeal this decision and to continue working … It’s not a secret that we have always advocated peaceful protest to bring about democratic reform,” Vesna said via its Telegram channel, describing the court's ruling as absurd.

Vesna is a youth movement with a long track record of campaigning for human rights in Russia, and its work has involved the organization of peaceful protests and actions as well as election monitoring. The group has long been critical of the Kremlin and took a strong anti-war position following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The NGO is the latest organization deemed "extremist" in Russia and joins Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Jehovah's witnesses and Facebook parent company Meta on the list.