U.S. Says Russia Planning Naval Drills in Caribbean Sea

Washington is tracking Russian warships headed to the Caribbean Sea for military exercises this summer, Reuters and the Associated Press reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

According to the reports, officials said they believe the anticipated drills were “certainly” part of Russia’s broader response to U.S. support for Ukraine.

AP said Moscow has not notified Washington about the drills, which Reuters described as “heightened naval and air activity near the United States.”

The “handful” of Russian warships and support vessels might make port calls in Cuba and Venezuela, officials said. Both countries have historically maintained close ties with Russia.