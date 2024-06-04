Western Army Trainers in Ukraine Not Immune From Strikes, Kremlin Says

Western army instructors training Ukrainian soldiers in the country would have no "immunity" from Russian strikes, the Kremlin said Tuesday, amid reports that France could despatch military trainers to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week that French military instructors would soon arrive in the country, but Kyiv's Defense Ministry later walked back the claim.

"Any instructors who are engaged in training the Ukrainian regime do not have any immunity. It does not matter whether they are French or not," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out deploying troops to Ukraine, despite reluctance from other NATO members and furious warnings from Moscow.

France officially does not currently have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine.

Russia has warned against such a step and previously vowed to destroy any Western military hardware sent to the country.

Ukraine's Defense Minister said Monday it was still in talks with Paris and other allies about the issue of instructors.