Western Army Trainers in Ukraine Not Immune From Strikes, Kremlin Says

Western army instructors training Ukrainian soldiers in the country would have no "immunity" from Russian strikes, the Kremlin said Tuesday, amid reports that France could despatch military trainers to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week that French military instructors would soon arrive in the country, but Kyiv's Defense Ministry later walked back the claim.
"Any instructors who are engaged in training the Ukrainian regime do not have any immunity. It does not matter whether they are French or not," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out deploying troops to Ukraine, despite reluctance from other NATO members and furious warnings from Moscow.
France officially does not currently have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine.
Russia has warned against such a step and previously vowed to destroy any Western military hardware sent to the country.
Ukraine's Defense Minister said Monday it was still in talks with Paris and other allies about the issue of instructors.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.