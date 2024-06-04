Sanctioned VTB Bank to Open Branches in Occupied Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest lender VTB Bank announced Tuesday that it plans to open new offices in occupied Ukraine this year.

“The bank will open two new branches in Luhansk in July and, by the end of the year, it plans to start customer service in Mariupol and Donetsk,” VTB said in a statement.

The three cities are located in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which President Vladimir Putin annexed alongside the partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the fall of 2022.

VTB did not indicate whether it planned to expand into the latter two regions.