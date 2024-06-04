Russian Duolingo Removes LGBTQ+ References in Censorship Compliance

The popular language learning platform Duolingo has removed references to LGBTQ+ people in its Russian version at Moscow’s request, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Russia’s state media watchdog Roskomnadzor had this spring ordered Duolingo to comply with its “LGBT propaganda” law after conservative activists spotted phrases like “Ben and Peter love each other” and “Clara met her wife Maria at a lesbian bar” on the app.

Otherwise, Duolingo faced a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($45,000) or a potential ban in Russia.

“Duolingo has sent a letter of reply to Roskomnadzor confirming that it had removed materials promoting non-traditional sexual relations from the learning app,” Roskomnadzor told TASS.

It was not immediately possible to verify the report.