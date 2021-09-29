Russia Threatens YouTube Block Over RT German Spat

Russia has decried YouTube’s decision to delete the state-funded RT broadcaster’s German-language channels as “information warfare,” saying it could block German media or even YouTube itself in retaliation.

YouTube said Tuesday it had deleted RT’s DE and DFP channels for repeatedly breaching its coronavirus misinformation policy. The German government, responding to accusations of involvement from Moscow, said it had nothing to do with the U.S. company’s moves.

“This is a real media war declared by the state of Germany against the state of Russia,” RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan tweeted, calling on the Russian government to ban German media, including Deutsche Welle (DW), ARD and ZDF, “out of self-respect.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian authorities should have “zero tolerance” toward what he described as “censorship” and “hindering the dissemination of information through media,” according to the state-run TASS news agency.

“If our oversight bodies find that this is indeed a violation of our legislation, then of course the possibility of forcing [YouTube] to comply with our laws shouldn’t be excluded,” Peskov said. His comments came hours after Roskomnadzor, the Russian government’s media watchdog, threatened to block YouTube in the country if it didn’t restore the banned channels.

Roskomnadzor has asked Google, whose parent company Alphabet owns YouTube, to lift all restrictions from RT DE and DFP, according to Simonyan. Otherwise, according to DW, Google faces a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($13,750) for not restoring the banned channels.