Russia Makes Covering Military Corruption News Grounds for ‘Foreign Agent’ Status

News organizations in Russia risk being labeled “foreign agents” for covering corruption, crime and other issues within the military and space industries, under new rules that will likely further strain the country’s media landscape.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) published a 60-point list of information Tuesday that is not classified as a state secret, but which “foreign states, organizations and citizens can use against Russia’s security.”

According to the list, covering military crimes, troop morale, or the size, weapons, deployments, training and structure of the Russian armed forces and other security bodies are all grounds for a news outlet to be labeled a “foreign agent.”

News outlets also risk being tagged “foreign agent” for covering military tenders and problems that “hinder the development” of the notoriously corruption-prone state space agency Roscosmos.