Russian Parliament Finds Broadcaster Deutsche Welle Broke Law

By Reuters
Imago / TASS

Russia's parliament will ask the foreign ministry to consider revoking German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's right to work in the country for breaking Russian laws, Russian news agencies cited a senior lawmaker as saying on Friday.

The lawmaker, Vasily Piskarev, said a parliamentary investigation had found cases in which Deutsche Welle had urged Russians to attend an unauthorized protest this summer, TASS, RIA and other agencies reported.

There was no immediate comment from the broadcaster.

Piskarev said the parliamentary investigation would also look into whether coverage by Britain's BBC and the U.S.-funded Radio Liberty had breached Russian election law, the agencies reported.

