Russia Limits Access to Google News

Russia's media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to "false" information about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office, according to a statement by the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.

The online news service "provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

Google "confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end," a company spokesperson said.

"We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible," the Google spokesperson added.