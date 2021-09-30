Russian Editor of Investigative Outlet Charged With Illegal Border Crossing

The Insider is an investigative news outlet that has partnered with CNN and Bellingcat on several high-profile investigative reports, including the poisonings of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in 2020 and former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018.

Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of The Insider, tweeted that Federal Security Service (FSB) agents searched his parents’ home at 6:00 a.m. as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal border crossing. Electronic devices were confiscated and Dobrokhotov’s parents and wife were brought in for questioning as witnesses, The Insider said in a statement.

Russian authorities added prominent investigative journalist Roman Dobrokhotov to the country’s wanted list, his lawyer said Thursday, charging him with illegally crossing the Russian border.

Authorities placed Dobrokhotov on Russia’s wanted list last Thursday, suspecting him of crossing into eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region, which is controlled by Russian-backed separatists, on either July 31 or Aug. 1, his lawyer Yulia Kuznetsova told the RBC news site.

The charges follow raids on The Insider conducted less than a week after authorities labeled the outlet a “foreign agent” in July.

The outlet said it suspected those searches were linked to an investigative report it published which alleged that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service was paying foreign reporters to spread misinformation about the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine. The subject of The Insider’s investigation, Dutch blogger Max van der Werff, sued Dobrokhotov in January 2021 for libel.

The “foreign agent” tag, which critics say is part of a widening crackdown on independent media, imposes strict auditing requirements with steep fines for violations. Critics say it is designed to pose an existential threat to the business models of independent media outlets critical of the Kremlin.

The Insider and Dobrokhotov have refused to follow the “foreign agent” rules — not attaching a wordy disclaimer to their articles and social media posts, for instance — since the Russian Justice Ministry hit them with the designation.

The Insider's joint report into the poisoning of Navalny won the outlet an Emmy, alongside CNN and Bellingcat, earlier this week.