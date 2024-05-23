Norway Bans Entry to Russian Tourists

Norway on Thursday announced that it would restrict entry to Russian tourists, shutting their last direct access to Europe's border-free Schengen area.

“Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel will be rejected upon entry across the external border,” the Norwegian government said in a statement, adding that the new restrictions will take effect on May 29.

Norway, a NATO member that shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia in the Arctic, stopped issuing most tourist visas to Russians in the spring of 2022 following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The government said Thursday that the entry ban for tourists would impact those who received a Schengen visa from Norway both before and after it stopped issuing the document to Russian citizens in spring 2022, as well as those who hold visas from other Schengen zone countries.

Exceptions will be made for work, study and those visiting close family in Norway.