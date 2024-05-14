Russian Defense Ministry Official Arrested for Bribery

Updated to add the Investigative Committee’s confirmation.

Russian law enforcement authorities have arrested another senior Defense Ministry official on criminal bribery allegations, the country’s Investigative Committee confirmed Tuesday.

Lieutenant-General Yury Kuznetsov, who heads the Defense Ministry’s personnel directorate, has been placed in pre-trial detention on large-scale bribery charges, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said.

Investigators allege that between 2021 and 2023, as the head of the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Kuznetsov took a bribe from commercial enterprises in exchange for performing unspecified actions in their favor.

The Investigative Committee said that more than 100 million rubles' worth ($1.09 million) of Russian and foreign currency, gold coins, collectible watches, and luxury items were discovered and seized during searches at Kuznetsov's residence and registered address.

Kuznetsov’s arrest comes less than a month after the arrest of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, an ally of the ousted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on bribery charges. On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin replaced the longtime defense minister with former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

According to anonymous law enforcement sources cited by the state-run TASS news agency, the case against Kuznetsov is being overseen by the Investigative Committee’s main military investigation directorate.