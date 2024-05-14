Support The Moscow Times!
Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial ‘Foreign Influence’ Law

Moscow Times Reporter

Georgian lawmakers approved a controversial bill on regulating “foreign influence” in its third and final reading on Tuesday, defying the country’s largest protests in years.

The draft legislation has plunged the South Caucasus country into a political crisis, with tens of thousands rallying against what they say mirrors Russia’s repressive “foreign agent” law and risks jeopardizing Georgia’s ambitions to join the European Union.

This is a developing story.

News Analysis

Lifting of Russia Flight, Visa Restrictions Deepens Georgia’s Geopolitical Dilemma

Analysts say Russia may be seeking to further drive a wedge between Georgia and the West — putting Tbilisi’s delicate balancing act to the test.
5 Min read
travel restored

Russia Lifts Visa Regime, Flight Ban With Georgia

Moscow banned direct flights with Georgia in summer 2019 over protests against a Russian lawmaker's visit to Tbilisi.
1 Min read
opinion Alexander Atasuntsev

Is Georgia’s Ruling Party Really Pro-Russian?

Georgia’s ruling party may use the very real threat Moscow poses to the country as a pretext to solve its problems and fight its rivals.
5 Min read
Feature

To Reach Russian Audiences, Emigre Activists and Media Forced to Innovate

Exiled Russian activists are working hard to remain one step ahead of the Kremlin and relevant to their audiences.
4 Min read