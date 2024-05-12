In Major Shakeup, Putin Replaces Defense Minister Shoigu

In a major shakeup, President Vladimir Putin has nominated former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to replace longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the upper-house Federature Council announced Sunday night.

Shoigu, a longtime Putin ally who has led Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had withstood a series of failures in the war and a shocking mutiny by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in the summer of 2023.

Explaining Shoigu's replacement with a non-military official, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "natural" for Putin to decide that a civilian official to head the Defense Ministry.

"The Defense Ministry must be absolutely open to innovation, to introduce advanced ideas and to create conditions for economic competitiveness — that’s why the president chose the candidacy of Andrei Removich Belousov," Peskov told reporters.

Shoigu has been named secretary of the Security Council, replacing current Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev, according to a Kremlin decree.

The Kremlin said it would announce Patrushev's next role in the coming days.

The reshuffle comes as Russia has accelerated its war effort in recent days, launching a new offensive in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine.

This is a developing story.