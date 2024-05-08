Lithuania Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine, PM Says

Lithuania is prepared to send its soldiers on a training mission to Ukraine despite Russia’s nuclear threats, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in an interview with the Financial Times published Wednesday.

Her comments follow the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement that its forces were preparing to conduct tactical nuclear weapons exercises in response to Western “threats and provocations.”

“If we just thought about the Russian response, then we could not send anything. Every second week you hear that somebody will be nuked,” Simonyte told FT about the possibility of Lithuanian boots on the ground in Ukraine.

Lithuania, an EU and NATO member, had previously proposed sending its troops to Ukraine for training purposes, but as FT notes, Kyiv has not yet made such a request.