Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests U.S. Army Soldier on Theft Charges

By AFP
Gordon Black. t.me/s/readovkanews

Russia said Tuesday that it will hold an American soldier who was detained in the Far East over the weekend in custody until early July on theft charges.

The U.S. Army said the soldier, identified by a Russian court in the city of Vladivostok as Gordon Black, had been detained on criminal charges but withheld details citing the sensitivity of the case.

The detention of Black adds to the number of Americans held in Russia at a time of deep tensions with Washington over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian court spokeswoman said Black, who was detained on May 2, would be held until July 2 for theft, according to comments carried by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The Russian tabloid Izvestia and the Baza Telegram news channel, which is suspected to have connections to law enforcement agencies, said Black had beaten his Russian girlfriend during a visit to Vladivostok and stolen money and alcohol from her.

NBC News said the American soldier traveled to Russia on his own and was not there on official business.

Russian authorities have arrested several U.S. citizens in recent years, with critics accusing Moscow of using detainees as bargaining chips in exchange for Russians jailed in the West.

Read more about: United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

back online

U.S. Embassy to Temporarily Resume Consular Services as Russia Pauses Hiring Ban

The Embassy will temporarily resume services to U.S. citizens through July 16.
up in the air

U.S. Envoy Sullivan Leaves Russia for Consultations Amid Strained Ties

Sullivan is expected to hold discussions with Washington on the future of U.S.-Russia ties as tensions between the two powers reach new highs.
next steps

U.S. Ambassador in Russia to Return to Washington for Consultations

Russia had advised Ambassador Sullivan to return home for “serious consultations” following tit-for-tat sanctions and diplomat expulsions.
world is watching

U.S. Warns of 'Consequences' if Putin Critic Navalny Dies

Moscow would be "held accountable by the international community" for what happens to Navalny, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.