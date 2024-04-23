Russia Rejects U.S. Journalist Gershkovich’s Detention Appeal

A Moscow court on Tuesday denied U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich's appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention in the espionage case that he and American authorities have rejected as false.

Gershkovich, 32, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison for more than a year after he was arrested while on a reporting trip to Russia.

He is the first Western journalist since the Soviet era to be arrested by Moscow on spying charges — accusations that he, his employer and the U.S. government reject.

"The first court of appeal ruled that the order of 26 March 2024 on the extension of the preventative measure should be left unchanged," judge Alexander Pushkin said in Tuesday's hearing, an AFP journalist reported from the court.