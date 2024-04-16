IMF Raises Russia’s Growth Forecast for 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its forecast for Russia’s economic growth in 2024, as surging military spending helps shield the sanctions-battered country from an economic downturn.

Russia’s economy is expected to grow 3.2% this year, up from the previous forecast of 2.6% issued in January, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report published on Tuesday.

The Kremlin has earmarked 10.8 trillion rubles ($115 billion) for defense spending in 2024, thus placing its economy more firmly on a war footing as the conflict in Ukraine drags on with seemingly no end in sight.