Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Priests Fight River Flooding With Prayer From Above

By AFP
Russian Orthodox Priests onboard the Soviet-era AN-2 plane. kurganvera.ru

A group of Russian Orthodox priests flew over a swelling river on Friday, taking with them a religious icon as they prayed for an end to unprecedented flooding that has gripped several regions over the past week.

Rising rivers in Russia's southern Urals and western Siberia, as well as northern Kazakhstan, have inundated scores of towns and cities and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

In the Kurgan region, priests boarded a small Soviet-era AN-2 plane with an icon of the "Mother of God Chimeyevskaya" for what they called a "procession in the air." The priests recited prayers as their plane swooped over Tobol the river, which has submerged entire fields.

The flight came ahead of peak flooding in the Kurgan region, which is expected in the second half of April.

The Kurgan eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church said the clergy had joined a monitoring flight with emergency services.

"During the flight, the clergymen read out a prayer to the Mother of God and performed a prayer service to overcome the natural disaster," it said in a statement.

Local Orthodox head Metropolitan Daniil said believers had asked him to fly over the flood zone and pray.

The priest said icons had traditionally helped Russia in times of trouble and will now help it deal with the worst floods in decades. He has instructed churches along the Tobol River to pray for the water to recede.

Read more about: Orthodox church , Natural disasters

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'democracy criteria'

Sweden Cuts Support for Russian Church After Intelligence Warnings

Sweden's Security Service said Church representatives had also acted in a manner that seemed to encourage "support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
2 Min read
justifying invasion

Estonia Banishes Russian Orthodox Leader as ‘Security Risk’ – Police

Police said Metropolitan Eugene had repeatedly been asked to stop justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine and defending the Kremlin.
1 Min read
new doctrine

Russian Orthodox Church Says Equates Abortion to ‘Cardinal Sin’ of Murder

The Russian Orthodox Church has been at the forefront of recent calls to ban abortion nationwide.
1 Min read
national treasure

Putin Gifts Historic Treasures to Church Amid Ukraine Campaign

Art experts are adamant that Andrei Rublev's "Trinity" should not leave the museum given its delicate condition.
4 Min read