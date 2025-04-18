Kursk Governor Has Office Blessed After Predecessor’s Arrest on Fraud Charges

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein invited a Russian Orthodox priest to bless his office with holy water following the arrest of his predecessor on fraud charges earlier this week.

“I have a clear understanding of how much sinfulness has accumulated within these walls in light of recent events,” Khinshtein wrote in a message posted on Telegram Thursday.

Khinshtein, who was born to a Jewish family, also shared a video showing the Russian Orthodox priest splashing holy water in his office using a ritual brush.

In December, President Vladimir Putin appointed Khinshtein, a former federal lawmaker and senior member of the ruling United Russia party, as acting governor of the southwestern Kursk region.

Khinshtein replaced ex-governor Alexei Smirnov, who was placed in pre-trial detention on Thursday over allegations that he and his deputy embezzled 1 billion rubles ($12.17 million) from a state contract to build defensive fortifications near the Ukrainian border.