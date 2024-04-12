Russian Official Accused of Same-Sex Relationship Resigns

A Russian official in the Samara region has resigned after a federal lawmaker accused him of being in a relationship with a man.

State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein singled out Sergei Burtsev, the Samara region’s Minister of Youth Policy, accusing him of being in a long-term relationship with one of his male assistants. In a lengthy social media post, Khinshtein claimed he had outed Burtsev to “protect traditional family values” and dismantle a “secret gay lobby” influencing young Russians.

“Yes, a person’s private life is their own business. I wouldn’t be writing this if we were talking about any other official,” Khinshtein wrote on the messaging app Telegram on Thursday. “But not about the minister directly responsible for implementing youth policy in a multimillion[-populated] region rocked by LGBT scandals.”

“That’s when it becomes clear where gay propagandists, gay youth activists and school tutors who run gay social media pages come from in Burtsev’s department,” he added.