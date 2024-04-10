Moscow Slams Planned Ukraine Peace Summit as U.S. 'Project'

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized plans to hold a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, calling it a futile initiative of the U.S. Democratic Party ahead of this year's presidential election in the United States.

The high-level summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with Swiss media saying U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to attend.

"American Democrats, who need photos and videos of events that supposedly indicate their project 'Ukraine' is still afloat, are behind this," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

She accused Washington of being primarily motivated by its election process.

"The elections are everything. Ukraine is nothing," she said.