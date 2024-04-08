Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Region Kill 3 — Governor

By AFP
A Ukrainian police officer working at the site of a damaged building following a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. National Police of Ukraine

Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killed three people on Monday, in the second day of deadly attacks on the area, its governor said.

The strike on the rural area came a day after three people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of Huliaipole.

"Three people were killed and three people were wounded in the Polohivskyi district" of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Federov said on social media.

He said Russian forces struck eight populated areas in Zaporizhzhia "357 times" over the last 24 hours.

Russia controls part of the Zaporizhzhia region and on Sunday it claimed that Kyiv had attacked the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with a drone.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine war

