Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Region Kill 3 — Governor

Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killed three people on Monday, in the second day of deadly attacks on the area, its governor said.

The strike on the rural area came a day after three people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of Huliaipole.

"Three people were killed and three people were wounded in the Polohivskyi district" of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Federov said on social media.