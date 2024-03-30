Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says Putin Pained by Moscow Attack, Even if Not Visible

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said Saturday that President Vladimir Putin was still pained by last week's massacre at a Moscow concert hall, even if this was not outwardly visible.

More than one week after gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of the capital, killing 144 people and injuring hundreds more, Putin has not publicly met with survivors or visited the scene of the attack.

This is despite Russian media reporting that Western diplomats, including those from the European Union and United States, visited a makeshift memorial for victims outside the venue on Saturday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV reporter that Putin was dealing with the tragedy in his own way.

"Believe me, if you don't see tears on his face, it doesn't mean he's not in pain. And what he is going through, it is unlikely that anyone will ever recognise and understand," he said.

The Kremlin gave no indication this week the Russian leader plans to visit the relatives of those killed in the attack, the country's deadliest in two decades.

Instead, security agencies have shifted the focus on to who was responsible, detaining a dozen suspects including the four alleged assailants from Tajikistan.

Islamic State group jihadists have said several times since last Friday's attack that they were responsible, and IS-affiliated media channels have published graphic videos of the gunmen inside the venue.

While Putin has acknowledged "radical Islamists" carried out the carnage, he has continued to allege arch-foe Ukraine was involved somehow, without providing any evidence.

Read more about: Crocus , Putin , Moscow

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

timeline

What Was Putin Doing During the Moscow Concert Hall Attack?

The deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege has raised questions about what Putin and the security establishment were doing at the...
3 Min read
'everything is predictable'

Putin Wants To Blame Ukraine for Moscow Attack – Zelensky

"That lowlife Putin, instead of dealing with his Russian citizens, addressing them, was silent for a day, thinking about how to bring it to Ukraine," Zelensky...
1 Min read
'work to do'

Putin Says Ukrainian ‘Terrorist Activity’ Behind Moscow Drone Attack

“The Kyiv regime has chosen... the path of attempting to intimidate Russian citizens and striking residential buildings,” Putin said.
1 Min read
online ballots

Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod to Allow E-Voting for Putin’s Constitutional Amendments

Experts are skeptical of the e-voting system's security.