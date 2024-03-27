Support The Moscow Times!
Woman Injured in Drone Crash at Belgorod Government Building

Emergency responders at the scene of Wednesday's drone crash. Social media

A woman was injured after a drone crashed into a government building in western Russia’s Belgorod on Wednesday, regional authorities said.

“An enemy drone crashed into an administrative building in [the city of] Belgorod,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram.

“The explosion shattered windows on the building’s third and fourth floors and damaged its facade,” he added.

Gladkov said one woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

About an hour later, Gladkov said anti-aircraft systems had downed three drones that were en route to the city.

According to unverified reports from Telegram channels with links to Russian law enforcement, a local police station was damaged in Wednesday’s drone crash.

The independent news outlet Sota, citing unidentified sources, reported that local “censors” demanded regional media to avoid publicizing the damaged building’s address.

Recent months have seen a sharp uptick in Ukrainian attacks along Russia’s western border, as well as incursions by pro-Kyiv militias comprised of Russian volunteer fighters.

