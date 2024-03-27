Woman Injured in Drone Crash at Belgorod Government Building

A woman was injured after a drone crashed into a government building in western Russia’s Belgorod on Wednesday, regional authorities said.

“An enemy drone crashed into an administrative building in [the city of] Belgorod,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram.

“The explosion shattered windows on the building’s third and fourth floors and damaged its facade,” he added.

Gladkov said one woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.