Russia Says It Seized 2 Villages in Central Ukraine

Russia on Saturday said it had captured two villages in Ukraine, including one in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, marking a fresh advance into an area largely spared seizures of land since Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Overnight strikes launched by both sides meanwhile claimed six lives — four in central Ukraine and two in western Russia, according to officials in both countries.

The Russian army said its forces had "liberated the settlement of Maliyevka" in Dnipropetrovsk, weeks after it seized the first village in the region — not one of the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia.

In a separate message on Saturday, Moscow said it had "liberated the settlement of Zeleny Gai" in Donetsk region on the border with Dnipropetrovsk, adding that it was an important stronghold used by Ukraine to protect the region.