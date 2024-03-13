Teen Comedians Apologize On-Camera for Joke About Bashkortostan Head

A group of teenagers from Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan have been forced to record an on-camera apology after they joked about the regional head during a popular comedy competition.

The three high schoolers from Bashkortostan’s capital of Ufa were performing as a team in the national KVN comedy tournament on Sunday when they joked about a local chocolate brand called “Atay” (“Father” in Bashkir) featuring a photo of Radiy Khabirov with his son on the wrapping.

“At our store, we offer you ‘Atay’ chocolate. It’s made in Armenia,” one of the team members said on stage, a likely reference to Khabirov’s Armenian wife.

“The ingredients are 7% cacao and 0% Bashkir language,” the joke continued, referring to the fact that Bashkir, the second official language in the region, was removed from the school curriculum during Khabirov’s time in office.