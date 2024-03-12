Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Flames Northeast of Moscow

Updated with Defense Ministry's statement.

A Russian military transport plane caught fire and crashed in the Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Footage circulating on social media showed the IL-76 aircraft descending toward the ground with one of its engines on fire. Other footage showed a column of black smoke rising from the crash site.

"At about 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, an IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed during takeoff for a scheduled flight in the Ivanovo region," the Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Eight crew members and seven passengers were said to have been on board the aircraft.