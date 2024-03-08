Belarus Opposition Leader Says Year of No News From Jailed Husband

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Friday she has not heard from her jailed husband for a year, describing the lack of communication as a form of torture.

She called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene, saying that other Belarusian political prisoners had also been cut off from the outside world.

"It's been a year since I last heard from my husband Syarhey Tsikhanouski. Since then, it has only been silence. No letters, no phone calls, no visits of lawyers," Tsikhanouskaya told reporters in Vilnius.

"I only received anonymous letters claiming that he had passed away and video that was published last year where I can barely recognize my own husband," she added.

Tsikhanouskaya, who claimed victory against longtime Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election, has lived in exile in Lithuania since authorities staged a violent crackdown on protesters disputing the vote results.

A number of top opposition leaders are in jail. Tsikhanouski was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021 for "organizing riots and inciting social hatred."

"Being incommunicado is a form of torture ... not only for our political prisoners, but also for their families, who live in uncertainty and don't want to believe in the worst," Tsikhanouskaya said.