Russia to Set Up Voting Booths Along Northwestern Border

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Wednesday that it will set up special polling places for next week’s presidential race along the country’s borders with Poland, Belarus and the three Baltic states.

The CEC said Russian citizens “who for various reasons” live in the five neighboring countries would be able to vote at specially organized polling places in the northwestern frontier regions of Leningrad and Pskov, as well as the exclave Kaliningrad.

“We understand that a large number of our voters are left there [abroad] and they wouldn’t be able to fulfill their constitutional duties,” said Igor Sopov, who heads the CEC’s local branch in the Pskov region.

“Following the request from the Central Electoral Commission, we have prepared mobile polling stations,” he added, noting that voters would be able to cast their ballots inside specially equipped buses, where they would also be offered free coffee, tea and snacks.