Latvian Minister Says Russians ’Essentially Support' Invasion By Voting

Latvia’s Justice Minister said that Russian citizens who live in the Baltic country and plan to vote in Russia's upcoming presidential election “essentially support” Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

“We can’t prevent Russian citizens from entering the embassy. What they do there and why they do it is their own business with the state of which they are citizens,” Justice Minister Inese Libina-Egnere told the local broadcaster TV3 on Tuesday.

But she also implied that Russians could face criminal liability for justifying the war under Latvian law if they cast their votes at the Russian embassy in Riga, where two polling stations are expected to open for the March 15-17 election.

Since Russia will also hold voting in parts of occupied Ukraine, Libina-Egnere said Latvia had drafted a letter condemning Moscow’s actions.