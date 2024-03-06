Armenia Asks Moscow to Remove Border Guards From Yerevan Airport

Armenia said Wednesday that it had officially asked Russia to withdraw its border guards from an airport in Yerevan.

“Armenia has a clear position on this issue and it informed Russia in an official letter,” Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

Under a 1992 agreement signed with Armenia, Russia maintains several border guard detachments at locations throughout the South Caucasus country, including at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport.

While Moscow has historically been a close ally of Armenia, relations between the two countries soured last year after Russian peacekeepers failed to intervene when Azerbaijan took control of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.