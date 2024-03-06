Support The Moscow Times!
7 Killed in Separate Incidents in Occupied Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
Investigative Committee of Russia

Seven people were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk under Russian control, Moscow-installed authorities announced.

Five civilians were killed when the bus they were traveling in hit a mine and two more were killed by alleged Ukrainian shelling, authorities said.

"There was a tragedy in the city of Kirovsk in the Luhansk People's Republic — a bus traveling to a cemetery exploded on a mine," Governor Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Five people were killed," he added in a comment on social media.

Another official said separately that Ukrainian forces had shelled the town of Kreminna around 70 kilometers (43 miles) further north, killing two civilians.

"Once again Ukrainian units committed a cynical act of aggression by shelling our town," local official Vyacheslav Tretyakov said on Telegram.

"The enemy struck right in the center of the city where our citizens go shopping, where children walk," he added.

Most of Luhansk is controlled by Russian forces. It is one of four regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, in votes not recognized by Kyiv or its allies.

