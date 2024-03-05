Ukraine Jails 2 Men for Collaboration With Russia

Ukraine said Tuesday it had jailed two men for 10 and 12 years each for passing sensitive information about military targets to Russia to help its invasion.

Kyiv has waged an intense crackdown on thousands of Ukrainian officials and civil servants in the east and south who it says welcomed and worked with Russia after its invasion in February 2022.

The men, residents of the eastern cities of Chasiv Yar and Kramatorsk, were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in prison respectively, the Donetsk region's prosecutors office said.

The resident of Chasiv Yar allegedly "marked the location of checkpoints, trenches, dugouts and concrete structures" in east Ukraine between March and April 2022, it said.

He then passed that information to an unnamed resident in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk using a messenger application, it said.

The Kramatorsk resident "marked on Google Maps the coordinates of the locations of the Ukrainian military in his city" and sent it to a Russian officer, it added.

The United Nations said last year Ukraine had opened more than 6,600 criminal cases "against individuals for collaboration and other conflict-related crimes" since the war began.