Sweden Cuts Support for Russian Church After Intelligence Warnings

A Swedish agency for grants for faith institutions said Thursday it was cutting support to the Russian Orthodox Church, after Sweden's intelligence service warned the church was used for intelligence activities.

The Swedish Agency for Support for Faith Communities said in a statement that it was also cutting financial support for the Church, also known as the Moscow Patriarchate, for not living up to its "democracy criteria."

It said that Sweden's Security Service (Sapo) believed the Church was used by the Russian state "as a platform for gathering intelligence and other security-threatening activities."

"In the Swedish Security Service's remarks, it appears that representatives of the religious community have had contact with people who work for Russian security and intelligence services," the agency said in a statement.

It added that the Church had received significant funding from the Russian state, and that representatives had acted in a manner that seemed to encourage "support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine."